Sen. Tim Scott in Spartanburg to announce campaign endorsements
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Senator Tim Scott, who has joined a crowded field of Republican candidates vying for their party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential election, was in the Upstate on Monday.
Scott announced a list of 140 elected officials who have endorsed his campaign during an event at the AC Hotel.
The senator has reportedly received endorsements from the following officials:
- Henry Brown, Former Congressman
- Shane Massey, South Carolina Senate Majority Leader
- Brian Adams, State Senator
- Sean Bennett, State Senator
- Scott Talley, State Senator
- Chip Campsen, State Senator
- Ronnie Cromer, State Senator
- Stephen Goldfinch, State Senator
- Billy Garrett, State Senator
- Larry Grooms, State Senator
- Penry Gustafson, State Senator
- Katrina Shealy, State Senator
- Scott Talley, State Senator
- Ross Turner, State Senator
- Brandon Newton, House Chief Majority Whip
- Bruce Bannister, State Representative
- Liston Barfield, Former State Representative
- Jeff Bradley, State Representative
- Don Chapman, State Representative
- Brandon Cox, State Representative
- Joe Daning, Former State Representative
- Sylleste Davis, State Representative
- Jason Elliott, State Representative
- Shannon Erickson, State Representative
- Gil Gatch, State Representative
- Bobby Harrell, Former Speaker of the State House
- Tom Hartnett, State Representative
- Jenny Horne, Former State Representative
- Jeff Johnson, State Representative
- Deborah Long, Former State Representative
- John McCravy, State Representative
- Weston Newton, State Representative
- Samuel Rivers, Former State Representative
- Mark Smith, State Representative
- Bruce Bannister, State Representative
- Bill Taylor, State Representative
- Daniel Rickenmann, City of Columbia Mayor
- Cornelius Huff, Mayor of Inman
- Brandy Amidon, Mayor of Travelers Rest
- Robert Brown, Mayor of Hampton
- Christopher Burton, Mayor of Honea Path
- Jason Evans, Mayor of Pageland
- John Gettys, Mayor of Rock Hill
- Greg Habib, Mayor of Goose Creek
- Kevin Hart, Mayor of St. George
- Susan Holley, Mayor of Bethune
- Carol Jayroe, Mayor of Georgetown
- Michael Lockliear, Mayor of Moncks Corner
- William McMillan, Former Mayor of Mullins
- Rick Osbon, Mayor of Aiken
- Phillip Pounds, Mayor of Isle of Palms
- Christie Rainwater, Mayor of Hanahan
- Keith Summey, Mayor of North Charleston
- William Young, Mayor of Walterboro
- Joe Boykin, Charleston County Councilman
- Jay Byars, Dorchester County Councilman
- David Chinnis, Dorchester County Councilman
- Roy Costner, Pickens County Councilman
- Todd Friddle, Dorchester County Councilman
- Bill Hearn, Dorchester County Councilman
- Harriet Holman, Dorchester County Councilwoman
- Justin McCorkle, Spartanburg County Councilman
- Don Mize, Oconee County Councilman
- C. Brantley Moody, Charleston County Councilman
- Phil Obie, Berkeley County Councilman
- Dan Owens, Berkeley County Councilman
- Rita Ranck, Dorchester County Councilwoman
- Herbert Sass, Charleston County Councilman
- Liz Seman, Greenville County Councilwoman
- Kenny Skipper, Charleston County Councilman
- Amy Stern, Berkeley County Councilman
- Bubba Trippe, Colleton County Councilman
- Marshall West, Berkeley County Councilman
- Josh Whitley, Berkeley County Councilman
- Jonathan Angner, Georgetown City Councilman
- Brett Banks, Branchville Town Councilman
- Judy Bridge, Walterboro City Councilwoman
- James Broderick, Walterboro City Councilman
- Kay Brohl, Aiken City Councilwoman
- Peter Brown, Columbia City Councilman
- Jeff Chandler, Hanahan City Councilman
- Phil Clemmer, Fountain Inn City Councilman
- Mike Cook, Gaston Town Councilman
- Hannah Cox, Goose Creek Councilwoman
- John Don, Fountain Inn City Councilman
- David Dunn, Rockville Town Councilman
- Mike Dyson, Hanahan City Councilman
- Melissa Enos, Goose Creek City Councilwoman
- Jamie Fulmer, Spartanburg City Councilman
- Kima Garten-Schmidt, Summerville Town Councilwoman
- Andrea Gregory, Aiken City Councilwoman
- Bubba Hammett, Kingstree Town Councilman
- Greg Hammond, Sullivan’s Island Town Councilman
- Chuck Hudson, Cottageville Town Councilman
- Terry Jenkins, Summerville Town Councilman
- Mechelle Mabry, South Congaree Town Councilwoman
- Taft Matney, Mauldin City Councilman
- Levi Mims, Olanta Town Councilman
- Jimbo Moody, Barnwell Town Councilman
- Troy Mullinax, James Island Town Councilman
- Mark Phillips, Former Goose Creek City Councilman
- Greg Pryor, Walterboro City Councilman
- Rob Rain, Spartanburg City Councilman
- Phil Render, Myrtle Beach City Councilman
- Carl Ritchie, Mt. Pleasant Town Councilman
- Michael Sally, Hanahan City Councilman
- Kevin Shealy, Charleston City Councilman
- Hunter Sox, Cayce City Councilman
- Jarrett Taylor, Latta Town Councilman
- Jerry Tekac, Goose Creek City Councilman
- Terry Wilkinson, Ravenel Town Councilman
- Edward Woltz, Aiken City Councilman
- Grady Woods, Ridgeland Town Councilman
- Janet Brown Jurosko, Berkeley County Auditor
- JJ Messervy, Dorchester County Auditor
- Leah Dupree, Berkeley County Clerk of Court
- Karla Deese, Lancaster County Coroner
- Parks Evans, Greenville County Coroner
- Duane Lewis, Berkeley County Sheriff
- Scarlett Wilson, Solicitor• Johnny Cribb, Berkeley County Supervisor
- Eric Cathcart, Fairfield County Soil & Water Commissioner
- Will Galloway, Kerhsaw County Soil & Water Commissioner
- Patrick Jackson, Laurens County Soil & Water Commissioner
- Brad Martin, Greenwood County Soil & Water Commissioner
- Cindy Chitty, Dorchester County Treasurer
- Sandy Cochran, Barnwell County Treasurer
- Maria Walls, Beaufort County Treasurer
- Mick Zais, Former SC Superintendent of Education
- Barbara Nielsen, Former SC Superintendent of Education
- Lindsay Agostini, Richland District Two School Board Member
- Joe Baker, Berkeley County School Board Member
- Abbott “Tre” Bray, Lexington School District Two Board Member
- Richard Geier, Beaufort County School Board Member
- Hugh Gray, Newberry County School Board Member
- Keith Grybowski, Charleston County School Board Member
- Jody Hamm, Newberry County School Board Member
- Rebecca Hines, Lexington-Richland School District Five School Board Member
- Jimmy Hinson, Berkeley County School Board Member
- Matt Hogan, Lexington-Richland School District Five School Board Member
- Kathy Littleton, Berkeley County School Board Member
- Mac McQuillin, Berkeley County School Board Member
- Nikki Pruitt, Marlboro County School Board Member
- Michael Ramsey, Berkeley County School Board Member
- Bob Roddey, Chester County School Board Member
- Ann Stuart, McCormick County School Board Member
- Mark Truitt, Union County School Board Member
- Jeffrey Zell, Sumter County School Board Member
Tim was previously endorsed by U.S. Senate Minority Whip John Thune and U.S. Senator Mike Rounds.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.