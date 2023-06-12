FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Monday sun breaks out after earlier morning rain!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for sunshine to fight back today after early morning rain passes on!

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Early storms and showers are drying up rapidly into the later phases of our Monday morning.

Dry air moves in tonight into Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s tomorrow.

The humidity increases Wednesday with another low approaching from the west bringing a chance of showers and storms.

We’re in the upper 80s with drier air Thursday, but we cannot rule out stray storms.

Highs reach the low 90s for a hotter Friday

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Good morning! After early morning storms and showers, there’s a smaller chance of rain and thunder for the afternoon with a good deal of sunshine breaking out for us. Conditions remain humid and we see highs in the upper mid-80s.

Dry air filters in tomorrow, and makes us feel more comfortable. Lows are in the mid-60s and highs reach the mid-80s.

Another low arrives Wednesday and increases our spotty rain and storm chances. We could see some storms as well with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the mid 80s.

Some more dry air comes in Thursday and Friday, which really lowers rain chances again.

Highs are in the upper 80s Thursday and low 90s for Friday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy skies with a few stray showers and storms later this afternoon. Highs are in the upper mid-80s.

Tuesday: Drier with highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Small chance of stray storm or shower.

Wednesday: Humidity returns, as does a chance of spotty rain and storms for the afternoon. Highs are in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with a possible stray storm. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the lower 90s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s. Some isolated storms are possible.

