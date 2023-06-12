Firefighters respond to box truck and train collision in Hopkins

HOPKINS, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department is near Clarkson Road in Hopkins after a box truck and train collided.

The department’s first-shift crews responded to the collision that happened around 3:45 p.m.

Two people have been taken to a nearby hospital for injuries.

The collision is under investigation.

WIS will keep you updated as the story develops.

Our 1st Shift crews are still on scene near Clarkson Road in Hopkins where a box truck and a train collided this afternoon.



The first units responded at around 3:45 p.m. Two people were transported for injuries.



The collision is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/yTksPajNqR — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) June 12, 2023

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.