Richland County deputies ask public to stay clear of area after reports of shots fired

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is asking the public to stay away from an area after reports of shots fired.

RCSD said deputies are responding to a domestic call on Night Heron Court.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.