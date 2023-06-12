SkyView
Deputies re-direct traffic due to barricaded suspect situation on Two Notch Road(file)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A barricaded suspect has caused law enforcement to re-direct traffic between Arcadia Lakes Drive and Roof Street on Two Notch Road, deputies said.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is advising commuters to avoid that area until further notice.

This is a developing story, WIS will provide more information as it becomes available.

