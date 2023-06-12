Deputies re-direct traffic due to barricaded suspect situation on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A barricaded suspect has caused law enforcement to re-direct traffic between Arcadia Lakes Drive and Roof Street on Two Notch Road, deputies said.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is advising commuters to avoid that area until further notice.

This is a developing story, WIS will provide more information as it becomes available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.