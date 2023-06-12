Deputies arrest and charge man accused of presenting gun during road rage incident

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man accused of presenting a firearm to a driver during a road rage incident last week.

According to an arrest warrant 43-year-old Adam Lee Jones displayed the weapon while stopped at a traffic light near the 200 block of Longs Pond Road Thursday.

Jones was arrested Friday, according to deputies.

Sheriff Jay Koon said a family member of the victim reported the incident.

“In cellphone video recorded by the victim, Jones can be seen yelling before reaching down and grabbing a black handgun,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Jones then holds the gun where the victim can clearly see it.”

Deputies said the victim shared the video on social media which led detectives to receive tips in the case.

