Deputies arrest carjacking suspect in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies arrested a carjacking suspect in Newberry County.

Deputies announced the search for Jamarius Tyreek Wilson Monday afternoon via social media.

The post said law enforcement searched the area off of Dickert Street and Kendal Road.

