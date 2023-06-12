Coroner identifies victim of early morning Vault Nightclub shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office is releasing the name of the victim of the Vault Nightclub shooting.

The shooting occurred on Sunday, June 11, 2023, around 5 a.m.

Law enforcement said multiple gunshots were fired and someone was struck during the shooting.

The victim who was rushed to a hospital and later died is identified as Dennis Taylor, 39, of Columbia, SC.

“We will continue working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to fully investigate this homicide.” Coroner Naida Rutherford states.

