SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Biden to host college sports champions at White House

FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen...
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2023. Biden will be joined by second gentleman Douglas Emhoff in welcoming college champions to the White House.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff will host College Athlete Day on the White House’s South Lawn on Monday, celebrating several women’s and men’s NCAA champion teams from the 2022-2023 season.

Among the teams expected at the event are volleyball, ice hockey and track & field collegiate champions.

It is a tradition for the president to host sports teams at the White House. He hosted the NCAA basketball women’s champions Louisiana State University and men’s champions University of Connecticut in a ceremony late last month.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Water
13-year-old teen drowns in Kershaw County Lake
RCSD investigating a shooting
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigating deadly shootings
Plane crash
One dead after plane crashes in Orangeburg County
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms wrap up tonight, a few more possible Monday
Generic Water
Juvenile nearly drowns in Camden lake

Latest News

Local residents stand on a sidewalk near a collapsed apartment building, Monday, June 5, 2023,...
Crews begin demolishing remains of collapsed Iowa building
According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in Seminole...
Woman shot 11 times, including in head, miraculously expected to survive
FILE - The logo of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation...
US decides to rejoin UNESCO and pay back dues, to counter Chinese influence
A Colorado mom was arrested in connection with the death of her 2-month-old baby boy.
Colorado mother arrested in connection with death of her 2-month-old baby
Deputies re-direct traffic due to barricaded suspect situation on Two Notch Road
Deputies re-direct traffic due to barricaded suspect situation on Two Notch Road