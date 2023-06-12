2023 Juneteenth celebration in Hopkins

HOPKINS, S.C. (WIS) - Juneteenth is a federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States.

With such a rich history of the time period taking place in South Carolina, several events are happening to honor Freedom Day.

Mary Barber Kirkland is the great-great-granddaughter of the owners of the Historic Harriet Barber House and Grounds in Hopkins. Her family has owned the land, on which the house still stands, since 1872.

The annual “Juneteenth Celebration in Hopkins” is happening at the Historic Harriet Barber House on Monday, June 19 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

