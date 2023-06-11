Witness describes seeing Orangeburg County plane crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - New details following a plane crash out of Orangeburg County show what a man witnessed moments before the aircraft went down.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it was a “Beechcraft Bonanza 35″ that crashed in a field behind Bethel Fellowship church before catching fire and killing the pilot.

The pilot declared an emergency engine failure before the accident, the FAA said.

“I saw it fly right above me,” said Jessie Apple who was working in his shed outside when he saw the plane just seconds before it crashed, “I noticed it was pretty low, but I didn’t think much of it.”

The crash happened Saturday morning, according to the FAA.

Investigators said the aircraft took off from Lowcountry Regional Airport in Walterboro and was heading to Jim Hamilton – LB Owens Airport in Columbia.

“I just wished that it wouldn’t have ended that way. I wish it would’ve ended safer. I don’t know if anyone could’ve helped, but it is scary that it could’ve hit anyone around here,” said Apple.

The accident happened 11 miles away from the Orangeburg Municipal Airport. Apple said where his home is located it’s not unusual to see planes flying over his house.

“Yeah, I see the military jets all the time and with the airport, but I mean this wasn’t an airline. I noticed that,” said Apple.

Investigators were on the scene Saturday night looking for surveillance footage, collecting witness statements, and documenting the accident site.

Because that plane caught fire, Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall said they will not identify the victim just yet. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the preliminary report, which will detail the facts and circumstances of the accident, is expected in 2-3 weeks.

The final report, including the probable cause and any contributing factors, is scheduled for 12-24 months.

