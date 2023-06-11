“True Story: A Faith Journal” makes debut in the public during book signing event

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - “True Story: A Faith Journal,” by WIS anchor Greg Adaline made its debut to the public at a book signing event.

Adaline released his first published piece at the beginning of the month, where he shared short stories of his experiences as a reporter, father and overall man guided by what he says is “God’s plan.”

Greg Adaline alongside his family during “True Story: A Faith Journal” book signing event. (Judi Gatson)

The book signing took place Saturday morning at Tribal Coffee Co., in Irmo.

WIS’s very own anchors Judi Gatson and Adeline held a discussion about the meaning of his book and the writing process. The discussion was followed by a Q & A session.

Greg Adaline read excerpts from his book “True Story: A Faith Journal,” during the book signing event. (Judi Gatson)

Patrons at Greg Adaline's book signing event. (Judi Gatson)

“I started reading the book and it’s very interesting. You can relate to some of his terrifying experiences. Even at my age, I’m going, Yeah, I think I did the same thing. But he is truly an inspiration,” said event attendee Sharon Land.

You can find a copy of Adaline’s book, “True Story: A Faith Journal” on Amazon right now.

