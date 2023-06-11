SkyView
Tanker truck fire causes part of I-95 to collapse in Philadelphia

A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.(City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) - A tanker truck fire caused part of I-95 to collapse in Philadelphia early Sunday morning, according to the City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

All lanes of I-95 are closed in both directions between the Woodhaven and Aramingo exits due to the fire and collapse. Other nearby streets are also closed for the response.

Officials ask that drivers avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

There is no word on if there are any injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

