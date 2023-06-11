Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigating deadly shootings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is investigating two deadly shootings that each left a person dead.

Deputies said the shootings happened early Sunday morning with no indication that they are connected.

RCSD reported the first shooting happened around 5 a.m. Sunday when deputies responded to Vault Nightclub, 3106 Broad River Road to reports of shots fired.

Deputies located a man who had been shot lying on the ground in the parking lot.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

The second incident happened approximately an hour later at Felicity’s Bar & Grill at 7708 Fairfield Road. Deputies said they responded to reports of a person shot.

RCSD said when deputies arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound lying on the ramp leading up to the business.

The man died from his injuries at the hospital, deputies said.

The investigation into both shootings is ongoing.

Anyone with information about either of these incidents is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

