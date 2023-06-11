Lost tubers rescued from Saluda River

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -Two lost tubers were rescued on the Saluda River Saturday night, The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) said.

Deputies said 911 received a call at 9:33 p.m. about stranded and lost tubers on the Saluda River in the Chappells.

911 Centers in Saluda, Greenwood, and Newberry Counties coordinated utilizing mapping and GIS to get an approximate location.

Deputies said the two tubers had no idea where they were or how far they had come.

Newberry County telecommunicators utilized mapping features in the 911 Center to provide locations to the first responders.

Deputies said it was determined they were in an extremely remote area of the river near the Outfitters development between Chappells and Buzzard’s Roost, where the river makes a huge switchback bend.

NCSO reported DNR officers, deputies, and members of Newberry County Emergency Services hiked to the river and were able to locate them on the opposite bank of the river at 11:41 p.m.

Deputies said a DNR officer and a Newberry County Deputy waded and swam across the river to them and established a line to successfully guide them to the Newberry County side of the river.

Members of the Chappells Rescue Squad and Newberry County EMS gave the two victims medical attention before they were taken to their vehicles at a boat landing near S.C. Hwy 39 at 1:26 a.m. Sunday.

“This was a very difficult situation for first responders due to the conditions and the location. We used technology to locate them, but in the end, it took human resources, to perform a successful rescue. It was a great coordinated effort,” said Sheriff Lee Foster, “My compliments to these brave and resourceful members of our first responder community,” said Sheriff Foster.

