FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms wrap up tonight, a few more possible Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Our heavier rain and thunder will continue to the east this evening. A cold front brings another chance of rain for Monday.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Heavy rain and storms will move out of the region this evening.

A cold front brings a 40% chance of rain showers and thunder for Monday morning and a smaller round for the afternoon.

Dry air moves in behind the front Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s.

The humidity increases Wednesday with another low approaching from the west bringing a 40% chance of showers and storms.

We’re in the upper 80s with drier air Thursday, but we cannot rule out a 20% chance of showers and storms.

Highs reach the low 90s for Friday with an isolated thunderstorm.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

We’ve seen rain and storms move to the northeast throughout this evening as a warm front has pressed north through the Midlands. Expect rain and storms to end from west to east later tonight. Lows are mild with upper 60s.

A cold front nears from the west and brings a 40% chance of rain and thunder to the Midlands, mainly during the morning hours. There’s a smaller chance of rain and thunder for the afternoon. Conditions remain humid and we see highs in the mid 80s.

Behind the cold front dry air filters in and makes us feel more comfortable for Tuesday. Lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the mid 80s.

Another low arrives Wednesday and increases our chances of rain to 40%. We could see some storms as well with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the mid 80s.

Some more dry air comes in Thursday and Friday, which lowers our chances of rain to 20% for some pop-up storms. Highs are in the upper 80s Thursday and low 90s by Friday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Rain and storms move out of the region from west to east. Lows are in the upper 60s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with a few stray showers and storms, 40% chance. Highs are in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Drier and more comfortable with highs are in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday: Humidity returns, as does the chance of afternoon rain and storms (40%). Highs are in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with a few afternoon showers and storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot with a few stray showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s, there’s a 30% chance of rain and storms for the afternoon.

