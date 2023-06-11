SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

13-year-old teen drowns in Kershaw County Lake

Generic Water
Generic Water(WLUC)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West reported the fatal drowning of a 13-year-old teen from Camden in Kendall Lake.

West said Jaelyn Wells was transported to MUSC Kershaw Health where he was flown to Prisma Health Richland after authorities responded to reports of a drowning Saturday.

According to West, Wells was in the water with his friends and a brother when he went under.

The teen was pronounced dead at the hospital at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, West said.

West said Wells was a student and football player at Camden Middle School. Wells was on his way to be enrolled in Camden High School this coming year.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crash
One dead after plane crashes in Orangeburg County
Generic Water
Juvenile nearly drowns in Camden lake
In court documents filed on Tuesday, attorneys for the family of longtime Murdaugh housekeeper...
Satterfield attorneys respond to Alex Murdaugh’s attempt to take back $4.3 million judgment
Police said a man was detained and a young male was found with a non-life-threatening injury to...
14-year-old teen injured after shooting Columbia
Police lights generic
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Richland County apartment complex

Latest News

First Alert Weather
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More humid today with afternoon showers and storms
First Alert Weather
Generic Water
Juvenile nearly drowns in Camden lake