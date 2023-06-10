SkyView
VIDEO: Aquarium releases 2 rehabilitated sea turtles back into the ocean

The South Carolina Aquarium released two loggerhead sea turtles back into the ocean.
By Steven Ardary and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The South Carolina Aquarium released two loggerhead sea turtles back into the ocean this week.

WCSC reports the turtles, named Bea and Pluto, were successfully rehabilitated after rescuers found them injured from a predator attack and suffering from debilitated turtle syndrome.

“Sea turtles have been around a long time and are incredibly resilient creatures,” Melissa Ranly, sea turtle care center manager, said.

The loggerheads were in the facility’s care for about a year and also have a missing front flipper.

“Bea and Pluto proved their physical strength in rehabilitation,” Ranly said. “They have proven they can survive successfully in the wild despite missing a limb.”

Rescuers said the turtles are back to good health after they found Bea floating in the waters near Hilton Head Island and Pluto on the beach of Pritchards Island.

“We are confident in their success!” Ranly said.

According to the team, the aquarium has been able to rehab and release 19 turtles so far this year.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

