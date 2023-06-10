Police investigating shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting at the 3200 block of Rose Drive Saturday afternoon.

Police said a man was detained and a young male was found with a non-life-threatening injury to the lower body.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident, police stated.

Shooting investigation at the 3200 block of Rosewood Drive. Young male w/non-life threatening injury to the lower body. Appears to be an isolated incident. One person detained for questioning. Limited info since the incident happened shortly after noon. Updates posted here. pic.twitter.com/PL18ltqGUC — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) June 10, 2023

