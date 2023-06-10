SkyView
Police investigating shooting in Columbia

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting at the 3200 block of Rose Drive Saturday afternoon.

Police said a man was detained and a young male was found with a non-life-threatening injury to the lower body.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident, police stated.

