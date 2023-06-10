SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Plane crashes near Orangeburg Municipal Airport

Plane crash
Plane crash(MGN)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported a single-engine Beech BE-35 crashed near the Orangeburg Municipal Airport.

Officials said the crash happened Saturday around 11:45 a.m. about six miles from the Orangeburg Municipal Airport.

According to a statement from FAA, the aircraft was heading to the Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

The number of people on board is unknown at this time.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are conducting the investigation.

This is a developing story, WIS will provide more information as it becomes available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In court documents filed on Tuesday, attorneys for the family of longtime Murdaugh housekeeper...
Satterfield attorneys respond to Alex Murdaugh’s attempt to take back $4.3 million judgment
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Police lights generic
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Richland County apartment complex
Mayar Kual (right) and Sincere Boatwright (left) are charged in connection with a mass shooting...
Two more men arrested in connection with mass shooting at Richland County park
The victim was identified after a downtown Columbia shooting.
Richland County Coroner identifies victim in deadly downtown Columbia shooting

Latest News

Police said a man was detained and a young male was found with a non-life-threatening injury to...
Police investigating shooting in Columbia
First Alert Weather
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny and nice today but the humidity and afternoon showers return on Sunday
Suspects identified in Lexington County deadly shooting