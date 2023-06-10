SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Juvenile nearly drowns in Camden lake

Generic Water
Generic Water(WLUC)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Camden Police Department reported to have responded to reports of a drowning at Kendall Lake.

Police said upon arrival they alongside Fire and Kershaw County EMS learned a juvenile that was swimming in the lake had been submerged for an extended period of time.

The juvenile was located by a member of the dive rescue team and brought to shore where Kershaw County EMS began to render aid. The juvenile was later airlifted to a nearby trauma center, police stated.

Police said the incident happened on Saturday at around 2:30 p.m.

WIS spoke with Kershaw County Coroner David West who said the drowning was not fatal.

This is a developing story, WIS will have more information as it becomes available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In court documents filed on Tuesday, attorneys for the family of longtime Murdaugh housekeeper...
Satterfield attorneys respond to Alex Murdaugh’s attempt to take back $4.3 million judgment
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Police lights generic
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Richland County apartment complex
Mayar Kual (right) and Sincere Boatwright (left) are charged in connection with a mass shooting...
Two more men arrested in connection with mass shooting at Richland County park
Tyrese Dwan Glascho (Left) and Jalin Trevon Jordan (Right) are charged with murder, attempted...
Columbia men arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Pine Grove Road

Latest News

Shooting investigation in Columbia
Fatal plane crash in the Midlands
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Humidity increases tonight leading to showers and storms Sunday
Police said a man was detained and a young male was found with a non-life-threatening injury to...
14-year-old teen injured after shooting Columbia