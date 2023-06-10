Juvenile nearly drowns in Camden lake

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Camden Police Department reported to have responded to reports of a drowning at Kendall Lake.

Police said upon arrival they alongside Fire and Kershaw County EMS learned a juvenile that was swimming in the lake had been submerged for an extended period of time.

The juvenile was located by a member of the dive rescue team and brought to shore where Kershaw County EMS began to render aid. The juvenile was later airlifted to a nearby trauma center, police stated.

Police said the incident happened on Saturday at around 2:30 p.m.

WIS spoke with Kershaw County Coroner David West who said the drowning was not fatal.

This is a developing story, WIS will have more information as it becomes available.

