FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Humidity increases tonight leading to showers and storms Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It was a beautiful start to the weekend but our humidity levels will be on the rise tonight into Sunday leading to the chance for scattered showers and storms Sunday afternoon.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Clear and mild tonight with lows in the mid 60s.

A warm front moves in Sunday and it brings a better chance of rain for the afternoon (70%).

The cold front then sweeps in Monday sparking off a couple showers in the afternoon (30%).

Tuesday is dry again with highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

It will be a pleasant summer night in the Midlands with temperatures slowly cooling down into the mid 60s for lows under mainly clear skies.

However, a warm front will be lifting up over the region late tonight into Sunday causing our humidity levels to climb. By Sunday afternoon this increase in moisture will lead to scattered showers and a few storms with gusty winds. Temperatures will top out in the middle 80s.

On Monday a cold front will then sweep across the Carolinas but the majority of the energy with this system will be to the north so we might just have a couple passing showers with the front and some additional clouds. Rain chances have dropped to just 30%.

Behind the cold front slightly cooler and drier air moves over the region setting up a nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s.

The break in humidity is short-lived as a southern flow returns Wednesday along with an upper level shortwave giving us the chance for more showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday.

Then a more typical summer pattern develops with hot and humid conditions Friday through the weekend as highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with the chance for a few afternoon/evening showers and storms.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Mainly clear and mild. Lows in the middle 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered PM showers and thunderstorms (70%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers, 30% chance. Highs are in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Drier and more comfortable with highs are in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday: Humidity returns, as does the chance of afternoon rain and storms (40%). Highs are in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with a few afternoon showers and storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a few stray showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

