FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More humid today with afternoon showers and storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You are going to notice the humidity more today as it will feel rather sticky this afternoon which could eventually lead to some afternoon showers and storms in the Midlands.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Dry and sunny to start our Sunday then scattered showers and storms arrive this afternoon. Rain chance near 70%.

A cold front then sweeps in Monday producing a stray shower but breezy conditions with gusts up to 30 mph.

Hot and humid this week with daily rain chances as several upper level waves slide across the Southeast.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

A warm front is lifting up over the region today causing our humidity levels to climb and by this afternoon that extra moisture will lead to scattered showers and a few storms with gusty winds. Temperatures will top out in the middle 80s.

On Monday a cold front will then creep across the Carolinas but the majority of the energy with this system will be to the north so we might just have a couple passing showers with the front and some additional clouds. Rain chances have dropped to just 30%. This front will create some breezy conditions with gusts out of the west up to 30 mph.

Behind the cold front slightly cooler and drier air moves over the region setting up a nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s.

However, the break in humidity will be short-lived as our levels will be rising again by Tuesday evening as another round of showers moves in to the Midlands.

More scattered showers and storms will be possible Wednesday as a stationary boundary will develop over the Carolinas.

Thursday and Friday are trending drier now but turning hot with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Sunday: Partly cloudy early with scattered PM showers and thunderstorms (70%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with a few stray showers, 30% chance. Highs are in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Drier and more comfortable with highs are in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. A few showers return late.

Wednesday: Humidity returns, as does the chance of afternoon rain and storms (40%). Highs are in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds with a few afternoon showers and storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot with a few stray showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

