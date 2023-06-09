COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is a jammed packed next few days full of events happening in the Midlands and WIS News 10 has you covered on where to wander this weekend.

Friday

Lyn Lapid at New Brookland Tavern, 7 p.m.

You can purchase VIP tickets for this singer and the package includes one individual meet & greet and photo opportunity with Lyn Lapid, an exclusive q&a session with Lyn Lapid, an exclusive preview of unreleased demos, One limited edition VIP laminate signed by Lyn Lapid, early entry to the venue, and first access to merch shopping.

Saturday

Caribbean Culture Festival

Starting Friday through Sunday, celebrate Caribbean culture with the annual Culture Festival - the theme for this year is Music Food and Culture, Friday night is the J’Ouvert. Saturday will be a full day- starting with a culture parade, folowed by - the 10th annual Block Party with live entertainment by local, national and international artists along with food and art vendors. And will conclude with an all white Carnival soiree where everyone will come together dressed in all WHITE ready to dance the night away. And a Punch’d breakfat party on sunday

Gamma Nu Omega Alpha Kappa Alphah Sorority, Inc. annual AKA Community Day

From 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., the pretty ladies of the Gamma Nu Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. are hosting their annual community day full of free family activities, health screenings, food trucks, live performances and so much more. The location is 2628 Two Notch Road.

Kickin’ it with DAD’s Kickball Game and Grill Off

The 3rd Annual Kicking it with DADS Kickball Game and Grill off, will be taking place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sesquicentennial State Park. This event is open to all and will feature games, awards, free food and a sneaker drive, and a 1 thousand dollar grill-off prize. For more information, visit here.

Much aDo About Nothing

In Lexington- Enjoy the emotional rollercoaster of William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” hosted by the South Carolina Shakespeare Company. The event starts at 7:30 p.m.m with free admission at the IceHouse Amphitheater.

True Story, book signing with Greg Adaline at Tribal Coffee Co.

WIS News 10′s very own Greg Adaline will be hosting a book signing for his new book True Story from 11 am. to 2 p.m. at Tribal Coffee Co. with a Q and A session hosted by our Judi Gaston. True Story a Faith Journal is available now on Amazon in both hardcover and paperback.

Juneteenth in Blythewood

The town of Blythewood will be commemorating the emancipation of African Americans with a 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration. The celebration starts at 11 a.m. at Doko Meadows Park and ends at 4 p.m. The event is free and open to all. There will be food trucks, vendors, and entertainment.

Unity in the Community

Friendship Baptist Church in Hopkins South Carolina will be hosting a Unity in the Community Event Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with music from various gospel groups, free food, school supplies, and vendors.

Stories of Grace

Experience stories in a way you may not have done so before, through Quilts. The Columbia Museum of Art will be sharing details about a new summer exhibition featuring stunning story quilts created by Tina Williams Brewer, entitled “Stories of Grace”. Beginning Saturday and running through September 3rd.

