WATCH LIVE: West Columbia school unveils national historic marker

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A national historic marker was unveiled at Lakeview School in West Columbia.

According to the marker, Lakeview was “the last site of a segregated school for Black residents of Brookland-Cayce School District.”

The marker goes on to say the school was first called the Brookland or New Brookland Colored School and was located on Lacy Street.

The school was renamed in 1939 because it overlooked the nearby Horseshoe Lake.

You can watch the livestream here or on our YouTube page.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

