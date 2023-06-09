SkyView
Watch Live: Attorney General Alan Wilson introduces S.C. Human Trafficking Task Force

The South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force will introduce new staff and their roles
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is introducing the Human Trafficking Task Force at a press conference.

The task force will introduce the new staff, and their roles in supporting efforts statewide, and discuss upcoming initiatives, share updates from state subcommittees and regional task forces.

You can watch the live stream here.

