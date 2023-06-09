SkyView
Two more men arrested in connection to mass shooting at Richland County park

Mayar Kual (right) and Sincere Boatwright (left) are charged in connection with a mass shooting...
Mayar Kual (right) and Sincere Boatwright (left) are charged in connection with a mass shooting at Meadowlake Park in Richland County.(Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD))
By Maggie Brown
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced on Friday that two more people have been arrested in connection to a mass shooting at a graduation party at a local park in April.

Sincere Boatwright, 21, and Mayar Kual, 19, were charged with 11 counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. In total the sheriff’s department has arrested five people in connection to the mass shooting, including two teenagers.

According to a press release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, more arrests are expected.

“If you were there that night and you fired a gun, we will find you,” said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.

While several arrests have been made, law enforcement has not released any information about a motive for the shooting.

Early in the morning on April 29, eleven people were injured in a shooting at party that took place after W. J. Keenan High School’s prom. Nine of the 11 people injured during the chaos were hit by gunfire, including two 11th-grade boys and one 12th-grade girl who attended W.J Keenan High School.

A 12th-grade girl who attended C.A. Johnson High School was injured after being hit by a car and taken to a local hospital.

No one was killed in the shooting.

Previous arrests in Meadowlake Park mass shooting

Christopher Pearson, 18, was arrested on May 19 after law enforcement identified him in video threatening violence at the park.

Rutherford went on to say Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) confiscated all the guns at Pearson’s home

In a request for bond, Pearson’s lawyer Todd Rutherford, told the court his client was not at Meadowlake Park at the time of the shooting and stated he has video evidence he was at home that night. He also said the threat Pearson made about the shooting was posted after the shooting happened, not before.

The two teenagers who were arrested in the shooting were 16-year-old brothers.

Two other teenagers, 19-year-old Miquise Fulwiley and 18-year-old Ty’Quan Kelly, were arrested after the shooting. The pair have not been charged with anything directly related to the mass shooting.

Deputies said they arrested the teens after a short chase.

Fulwiley was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, simple possession of marijuana and unlawful carry of a pistol.

Kellyas wcharged with simple possession of marijuana and unlawful carry of a pistol.

Both were released after making a $10,000 bond, however, Kelly was arrested once again after an emergency bond revocation hearing on May 3.

