Teens killed after chase ends in crash in Rowan Co., troopers say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – An overnight police chase ended in a crash in Rowan County, killing two teenagers, authorities said.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck was fleeing from Mooresville Police on N.C. 801. The truck ran off the right side of the road, overturned and struck a utility pole, troopers said.

The crash happened on N.C. 801 near Back Creek Church Road shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday.

According to the highway patrol, the driver and a passenger were killed as a result of the crash. Troopers identified the driver as Austin Ryan Davis, 18, and Aiden Daniel Humphries, 16, both of Huntersville.

The road was closed for several hours overnight following the crash, and the pole had to be replaced.

Mooresville Police said at approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday, officers clocked a vehicle going 75 mph in a 45 mph zone on Oakridge Farm Highway. Police said they tried to stop the vehicle but the driver fled on N.C. 801.

“Officers and dash cam footage noted beverage cans being thrown out of the vehicle on Hwy 801, alerting Officers that the driver may be a danger to themself and the motoring public,” a news release stated.

According to Mooresville Police, the driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the deadly crash. Officers said the cans thrown from the vehicle during the chase were alcoholic beverages, and the same type of cans were found at the crash scene.

“Based on initial investigation, alcohol appears to be a contributing factor to this incident,” the release stated.

Investigators have not released their names or said which one was driving.

