Salvation Army of the Midlands asking for donations ahead of upcoming school year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - While kids are enjoying summer break, the Salvation Army of the Midlands is asking for school donations ahead of the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

The non-profit says they are already in need of supplies and are hoping they can fulfill the wishes for supplies for 400 Midlands students.

Salvation Army officials add any leftover donations will go to other students in need or to replace older supplies.

“The reason we do this is we want to help as many of our Midlands youth as possible, that they’re ready to go to school and ready to learn on the first day that they’re there,” said Mark Craddock, the area commander of the Salvation Army of the Midlands.

Officials will collect items from any elementary school supply list through the month of July.

