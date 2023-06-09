Irmo leaders begin talks on first responder memorial

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - After an Irmo firefighter died in the line of duty, the town’s elected leaders are looking to memorialize his sacrifice.

25-year-old James Muller died fighting a 3-alarm fire in Columbia in May.

The Irmo Town Council discussed the creation of a memorial during its June 6 workshop.

The minutes are not yet published for the workshop nor was the meeting live-streamed, but Councilmembers Erik Sickinger and Bill Danielson, along with Mayor Barry Walker, confirmed a committee will be formed.

The committee will study and help make decisions on the location and design of the memorial.

The three leaders said they wanted to significance of the sacrifice to be reflected in the final product.

“I want them to know that’s a major sacrifice, he gave his own life up to save other people,” Walker said. `

“I would envision a place of peace and tranquility. Where the folks could bow their head in respect and pray to whoever they might pray to and search their souls for what these ladies and men do every day that we don’t think about and I would tell you that when I hear sirens now, it makes a difference,” Danielson said.

Sickinger said the design process should be thorough.

“It should be designed. It should be thoughtful and not just a rock on a piece of ground with a plaque on it. I really want it to be thoughtful and considerate,” he said.

The timeline of the memorial is unclear.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.