Irmo fallen firefighter to be remembered with honor run

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A non-profit is honoring the memory of fallen Irmo firefighter James Muller with a 1-mile run.

Running 4 Heroes runner Andrew will be sprinting all 5,280 steps starting at 6 p.m., on Friday, June 9, from Crossroads Intermediate School located at 6949 St. Andrews Road.

The run will depend on how the weather is and is dependent on law enforcement being present. The run is open to the public for anyone who wishes to join Andrew in honoring this hero.

Irmo District Fire firefighter Muller lost his life during the Tropical Ridge Apartments blaze off of Stoneridge Drive in Columbia on Friday, May 26. Fire officials said the building collapsed while he was inside working the fire.

