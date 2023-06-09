SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Governor McMaster issues “PowerSC” executive order during Energy Summit

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster((AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File))
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster hosted an Energy summit where he issued Executive Order 2023-18, establishing the PowerSC Energy Resources and Economic Development Interagency Working Group (PowerSC).

Officials said PowerSC will work with the state’s energy stakeholders to develop strategic plans to ensure South Carolina has the energy capacity to meet the needs of the state’s economic development and population growth.

The order was issued Friday during a day-long summit at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center.

PowerSC will assist with developing an updated state energy plan with the Office of Regulatory Staff, facilitating additional coordination between the state’s utility providers, and assessing opportunities to incorporate additional nuclear power production and natural gas pipeline or generation capacity.

“South Carolina has enjoyed unprecedented economic success and population growth in recent years, and with that success comes a need for greater energy generation,” said Governor Henry McMaster, “By establishing PowerSC, we ensure that South Carolina can meet these increased energy demands while also keeping energy costs low for consumers and ratepayers.”

Officials said PowerSC will identify opportunities to improve state licensing and permitting processes related to energy infrastructure, evaluate building codes to recommend modifications to enhance energy efficiency and work with industry stakeholders, education providers, and other state agencies to evaluate supply gaps in the state’s energy workforce.

PowerSC will be compromised of the following state agencies

  • Office of the Governor
  • Office of Regulatory Staff, including the Energy Office
  • Environmental Affairs Administration, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control
  • Division of Land, Water, and Conservation, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources
  • South Carolina Department of Transportation
  • South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce
  • South Carolina Office of Resilience
  • South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation

The executive order works hand-in-hand with Executive Order 2022-31, which established the S.C. EV Economic Development Initiative.

The order states it will go into effect immediately.

You can find a copy of the full executive order below:

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In court documents filed on Tuesday, attorneys for the family of longtime Murdaugh housekeeper...
Satterfield attorneys respond to Alex Murdaugh’s attempt to take back $4.3 million judgment
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
The victim was identified after a downtown Columbia shooting.
Richland County Coroner identifies victim in deadly downtown Columbia shooting
Deputies said a woman was shot to death in front of a home in the 600 block of Pine Grove Road...
Lexington County Coroner identifies woman killed in shooting
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop

Latest News

Blake William Linkous
Teen strangled in Myrtle Beach-area hotel; Ohio teen charged
Mayar Kual (right) and Sincere Boatwright (left) are charged in connection with a mass shooting...
Two more men arrested in connection with mass shooting at Richland County park
Where to Wander this weekend
Where to wander this weekend
A 16- and an 18-year-old were killed after a police chase late Thursday night ended in a crash...
Teens killed after chase ends in crash in Rowan Co., troopers say