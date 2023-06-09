Fury Friends Friday: Truvy, Shelby, Ouiser, and Annelle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Truvy, Shelby, Ouiser and Annelle are 2-month-old kittens up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

These sweethearts will keep you laughing with their silly antics! They are adorable, curious and love to explore! They love to cuddle, play, nap together and do all the fun kitten things. They are so sweet! These 4 little fuzz balls have so much love to give!

Kitten Palooza starts today at Pawmetto Lifeline! Dive into a sea of endless love when you adopt a kitten or two at Kitten Palooza on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10! All kittens are $100 or adopt two for $150! Adopt a cat 6 months and up for only $75 and bonded pairs are only $100 for the pair! Our facility is at maximum CAT-pacity with over 100 more kittens waiting to come into our adoption program. Let’s find some great homes so we can save more lives!

An adoption appointment is not required for Kitten Palooza but we strongly encourage you to fill out an adoption application before your visit at www.pawmettolifeline.org to reduce your wait time.

