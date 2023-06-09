FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry & warm for Saturday, humidity and showers return Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are dry and sunny Saturday, but guess what? We have the humidity and chances of rain increasing for Sunday afternoon.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Lows tonight are in the upper 50s with clear skies, a cool and crisp night.

Upper 80s with sunny skies and dry air for Saturday.

A warm front moves in Sunday and it brings a better chance of rain for the afternoon ( 40%).

The cold front sweeps in Monday and increases our chances of rain to 50-60%.

Tuesday is dry again with upper 80s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Tonight will be clear and cool with lows in the mid to upper 50s. High pressure dominates our weather for the next few days keeping us dry.

Dry air is in place for Saturday with sunny skies with upper 80s. It feels great with lower humidity, so get out and enjoy! We can thank a high pressure system over the region. Our smoke and haze will be around, but far lower than previous days.

A warm front is arriving from the south Sunday. The humidity starts increasing and the clouds increase as well! That leads to a 40% chance of showers by the afternoon. Highs are in the upper 80s.

A low pressure system moving through the Midwest brings a cold front closer to the area Monday. Lows are near 70 and highs reach the upper 80s, it’ll be a very humid day. The chance of rain is around 50-60% for the overnight period into Monday morning, this lasts into the afternoon and evening.

The cold front passes and dry air filters in behind it Tuesday. We remain warm however, with highs in the upper 80s. Expect mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday we have a 40% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon, as southern flow brings back the humidity. There are several shortwaves that will move over the region that bring better chances of rain.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Clear, dry, and cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Plentiful sunshine with seasonable highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Some clouds build into the day with a chance for later p.m. thunderstorms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with more showers, 50% chance. Highs are in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Drier. Highs are in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday: Humidity returns, as does the chance of rain and storms (40%). Highs are in the upper 80s.

