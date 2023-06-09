SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Blue skies look to take over through Saturday!

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Drier and and pleasant conditions will tell our weather story for a couple days!

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Skies are mainly sunny today with mid 80s, with more sun and upper 80s for Saturday.
  • A low pressure is projected to get closer on Sunday giving us the chance to see later day t-storms.
  • These shower and storm chances linger on into Monday with partial breaks of sun during the day.
  • A lot of days with some manner of storm chances are on pace to settle in next week, so stay tuned.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Good morning everyone! It’s going to be a beautiful Friday so take advantage if you can!

High pressure builds over the region today and we see mainly sunny skies again. Highs are on pace to make it to the mid-80s.

Saturday remains dry as well with some upper 50s in the morning, but upper 80s by the afternoon. Skies are mainly sunny again!

Sunday will see a chance of rain showers and storms, later in the afternoon and evening. Highs reach the upper 80s.

For Monday there’s a continuing chance of rain and storms with high temps in the mid-80s, so stay weather aware.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Mainly sunny skies with highs to the mid-80s.

Saturday: Plentiful sunshine with seasonable highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Some clouds build into the day with a chance for later p.m. thunderstorms. Highs just shy of 90 degrees.

Monday: Some partial breaks of hazy sun here and there with scattered storms around. Highs in the upper mid-80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with the chance of a stray storm. High temps stay similar.

