Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Richland County apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is investigating a deadly shooting at Prosper Fairways apartments.

Deputies said they were called to 1800 Longcreek around 3:10 p.m. Friday to a report of a shooting where they found a man lying with a gunshot in the upper body, in the stairwell of an apartment building, upon arrival.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

This is a developing story, WIS will have more information as it becomes available.

