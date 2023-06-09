Columbia police investigate armed robbery at jewelers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police Department (CPD) is investigating an armed robbery that happened at Sandler’s Jewelers off of Lincoln Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

So far, investigators have not arrested anyone and CPD said no one was hurt.

If you have any information, you’re asked to reach out to CPD or Crime Stoppers.

