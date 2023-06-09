SkyView
Columbia men arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Pine Grove Road

Tyrese Dwan Glascho (Left) and Jalin Trevon Jordan (Right) are charged with murder, attempted...
Tyrese Dwan Glascho (Left) and Jalin Trevon Jordan (Right) are charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.(Lexington County Detention Center)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) announced the arrest of two Columbia men in connection with a shooting that left a woman dead and injured a man Wednesday morning.

“The charges against both suspects stem from an attempted armed robbery in front of a home on Pine Grove Road,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Detectives have determined the suspects tried to rob the man at about 2 a.m.”

Koon said 24-year-old Tyrese Dwan Glascho and 18-year-old Jalin Trevon Jordan shot their guns in the direction of the man and woman after the attempted armed robbery.

Glascho was arrested Friday and Jordan was arrested Thursday.

Both men are charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

Both men are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

