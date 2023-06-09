Columbia men arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Pine Grove Road

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) announced the arrest of two Columbia men in connection with a shooting that left a woman dead and injured a man Wednesday morning.

“The charges against both suspects stem from an attempted armed robbery in front of a home on Pine Grove Road,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Detectives have determined the suspects tried to rob the man at about 2 a.m.”

Koon said 24-year-old Tyrese Dwan Glascho and 18-year-old Jalin Trevon Jordan shot their guns in the direction of the man and woman after the attempted armed robbery.

Glascho was arrested Friday and Jordan was arrested Thursday.

Both men are charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

Both men are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.