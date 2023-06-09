SkyView
Columbia man sentenced for stealing guns from a retail store

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man was sentenced to prison for stealing guns from the sporting goods section of a store.

Christopher Cunningham, 34, of Columbia, will serve 57 months for stealing firearms from a licensed firearms dealer.

The robbery happened at a retail store on Garner’s Ferry Road on March 6, 2022 at around 1:30 a.m.

According to the Department of Justice, evidence presented to the Court showed Cunningham and a co-conspirator broke in and stole two shotguns and two rifles by forcing open a display case.

The City of Columbia Police Department responded, viewed the surveillance video and collected fingerprints from the display case.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said Cunningham was identified from the surveillance footage and the fingerprints collected from the display case were found to belong to Cunningham.

Cunningham had prior convictions for burglary, grand larceny, malicious injury to personal property and multiple shopliftings.

