SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

19+ teens injured in partial deck collapse at beach

The group was on an elevated walkway near a park by the beach when a small section of the...
The group was on an elevated walkway near a park by the beach when a small section of the walkway collapsed.(KPRC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – At least 19 teenagers were injured when a deck partially collapsed in the Houston area Thursday.

A Brazoria County spokesperson said five teens were flown to the hospital while six were taken by ambulance and others were taken in private vehicles.

She said none had life-threatening injuries.

According to the spokesperson, the victims, between 14 and 18 years old, were visiting the Bayou City Fellowship summer camp at Surfside Beach.

The group was on an elevated walkway near a park by the beach when a small section of the walkway collapsed.

It is unclear why it failed, but police are investigating.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In court documents filed on Tuesday, attorneys for the family of longtime Murdaugh housekeeper...
Satterfield attorneys respond to Alex Murdaugh’s attempt to take back $4.3 million judgment
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
The victim was identified after a downtown Columbia shooting.
Richland County Coroner identifies victim in deadly downtown Columbia shooting
Deputies said a woman was shot to death in front of a home in the 600 block of Pine Grove Road...
Lexington County Coroner identifies woman killed in shooting
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Nate Paul. Paul, the...
Federal prosecutors charge Texas businessman linked to Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment
Daryl Stagg, 60, of Pollock, was arrested on Thursday and is being held at the Grant Parish...
Baptist official in Louisiana arrested on sex crime charges
West Columbia school unveils national historic marker
FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022,...
Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what’s next
The new accommodating seat works by folding up and allowing a wheelchair to dock into place,...
New wheelchair-friendly airline seats could be a game changer for flyers