‘We are worth far more’: Orangeburg Sheriff criticizes bond given to man charged with threatening, stalking deputy

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell criticized the bond given to a North man charged with threatening and stalking one of his deputies.

Glen Smith, Jr., 42, is charged with four counts of threatening the life of a public official or family and four counts of stalking.

Ravenell said Lt. Frank Williams began receiving threats from a Smith in November 2022.

According to warrants, the deputy took Smith’s children into emergency protective custody more than five years ago.

The warrants also said Smith told Williams around that time, “You took my kids, I’m going to take yours.”

Court documents show Smith was outside of the Williams’ Orangeburg County home around 9 p.m. on Tuesday making threats again, this time against the deputy’s wife and sons.

A report said Smith had a golf club and a knife when he was taken into custody that day.

Bond was set for Smith on Wednesday at $35,000 cash or surety with ankle monitoring ordered.

“Divided by four that comes out to less than $10,000 for the life of a public official and his family,” Ravenell said. “I believe we who are serving the community and risking our lives are worth far more. Some don’t see it that way, apparently.”

