Watch live: Columbia Attorney launches lawsuit against investment company

The complaint alleges that such blighted properties cause not only cause the surrounding property values to plummet, and cost Columbia millions.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Attorney Tyler Bailey of Columbia will represent the Elmwood Park Neighborhood Association alleging the vacant adjacent residential property at 2201 Lincoln Street to be declared a public nuisance.

The complaint state that blighted properties cause the surrounding property values to plummet and the structures cost the City of Columbia millions of dollars in demolition costs of the vacant buildings and create a public health risk by attracting criminal activity.

