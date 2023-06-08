SkyView
Sumter police looking for man in connection with attempted murder case

J’Fon S’Mordrick Nike Richardson, 25, faces multiple charges including attempted murder and...
J’Fon S’Mordrick Nike Richardson, 25, faces multiple charges including attempted murder and weapons charges.(Sumter Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter police are looking for a man in connection with an attempted murder case.

J’Fon S’Mordrick Nike Richardson, 25, faces multiple charges including attempted murder and weapons charges.

Officers responded to a call about a fight in progress at a house around 2 a.m. on March 5.

Police said Richardson was identified as a suspect after multiple shots were fired toward people at a Charlotte Avenue house.

No one was hurt, but police added the house and nearby cars were hit by the gunfire.

A cash reward may be available for information leading to Richardson’s arrest.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he’s at is asked to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

Tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or by downloading and using the P3tips app for Android or Apple devices.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

