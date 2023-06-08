Sumter police looking for man in connection with attempted murder case

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter police are looking for a man in connection with an attempted murder case.

J’Fon S’Mordrick Nike Richardson, 25, faces multiple charges including attempted murder and weapons charges.

Officers responded to a call about a fight in progress at a house around 2 a.m. on March 5.

Police said Richardson was identified as a suspect after multiple shots were fired toward people at a Charlotte Avenue house.

No one was hurt, but police added the house and nearby cars were hit by the gunfire.

A cash reward may be available for information leading to Richardson’s arrest.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he’s at is asked to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

Tips can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or by downloading and using the P3tips app for Android or Apple devices.

