South Carolina Legislator passes boater safety bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A bill that strengthens boater education requirements in South Carolina heads to the governor’s desk.

South Carolina currently requires anyone younger than 16 to complete a boater education course to operate vessels. However, adults do not need to have any training or education to get behind the wheel.

This bill requires anyone born after July 1st 2007 to take a boater education course, including for boat rentals.

People who have completed this course in other states would have reciprocity in South Carolina.

This new requirement will go into effect July 1 once it is signed by the governor.

