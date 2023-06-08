SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Summer Concert Series “The Playlist” Featuring AP & the Soulful Touche’

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re a fan of live music then you don’t want to miss Terence Young’s concert series “The Playlist”.

The concert series kicks off tonight ( Thursday, June 8th) and will feature several bands and performers throughout the Summer.

One of the bands performing tonight is AP & the Soulful Touche’ who will be performing every 2nd Thursday.

The band also has a performance Saturday, June 10th for Unity in the Community at Friendship Baptist Church in Hopkins from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

They performed an original song “Letter of Passage”.

(see flyers for more)

One of the bands performing tonight is AP & the Soulful Touche’ who will be performing every...
One of the bands performing tonight is AP & the Soulful Touche’ who will be performing every 2nd Thursday.(SODA CITY LIVE)
The concert series kicks off tonight ( Thursday, June 8th) and will feature several bands and...
The concert series kicks off tonight ( Thursday, June 8th) and will feature several bands and performers throughout the Summer.(SODA CITY LIVE)

For tickets click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Earlier this afternoon, the Columbia Police Department responded to the Walmart on Garner’s...
Body found inside a car at Columbia Walmart parking lot
The victim was identified after a downtown Columbia shooting.
Richland County Coroner identifies victim in deadly downtown Columbia shooting
In court documents filed on Tuesday, attorneys for the family of longtime Murdaugh housekeeper...
Satterfield attorneys respond to Alex Murdaugh’s attempt to take back $4.3 million judgement
James Steele is charged with assault and battery and misconduct in office from an incident that...
Retired Camden police officer surrenders over assault and misconduct in office charges

Latest News

June 17 free concert presented by the City of Columbia
Soda City Live: Groovin’ in the Garden
Soda City Live logo
Soda City Live: AKA Community Day
The Columbia Museum of Art will be sharing details about a new summer exhibition featuring...
Soda City Live: Columbia Musem of Art Featuring Storyful Quilts Exhibit
Soda City Live: Groovin' in The Garden Free Concert Series