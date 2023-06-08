Soda City Live: Summer Concert Series “The Playlist” Featuring AP & the Soulful Touche’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re a fan of live music then you don’t want to miss Terence Young’s concert series “The Playlist”.

The concert series kicks off tonight ( Thursday, June 8th) and will feature several bands and performers throughout the Summer.

One of the bands performing tonight is AP & the Soulful Touche’ who will be performing every 2nd Thursday.

The band also has a performance Saturday, June 10th for Unity in the Community at Friendship Baptist Church in Hopkins from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

They performed an original song “Letter of Passage”.

For tickets click here.

