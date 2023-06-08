Soda City Live: Groovin’ in the Garden

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Instead of socks or ties for Father’s Day, how about a pair of bright red boots?

Join Rick James tribute artist “Slick James”, and other impressionists, and artists for a fun night of food and entertainment at Nova Community Garden.

Saturday, June 17th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and it’s all free.

See article for more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.