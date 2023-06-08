SkyView
Soda City Live: Groovin’ in the Garden

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Instead of socks or ties for Father’s Day, how about a pair of bright red boots?

Join Rick James tribute artist “Slick James”, and other impressionists, and artists for a fun night of food and entertainment at Nova Community Garden.

Saturday, June 17th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and it’s all free.

Soda City Live: Groovin' in The Garden Free Concert Series