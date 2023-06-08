SkyView
S.C. Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services director retires

S.C. Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services director Jerry Adger retires after 9...
S.C. Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services director Jerry Adger retires after 9 years.(Office of Governor Henry McMaster)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster announced Thursday the retirement of S.C. Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS) Director Jerry Adger effective June 30.

“Director Adger’s forty-plus years of dedicated and honorable service to South Carolina, as well as the exemplary leadership he demonstrated in our State’s criminal justice system, is likely unmatched by any,” said McMaster, “Generations of lives have been changed for the better because of his successful efforts and heartfelt approach. South Carolina is grateful for his service.”

Adger was appointed by former governor Nikki Haley in 2015 and was reappointed by Governor McMaster in January 2019.

Prior to his role at SCDPPPS, Adger served in various capacities at the S.C. Department of Corrections, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division, and the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice over his 40-year professional career.

“With the governor’s steadfast confidence and support, and buy-in from the dedicated men and women of SCDPPPS, I have been able to achieve my vision for the agency,” said Adger, “The Department has flourished and reached greater heights, and I am truly blessed to have been able to make a difference in the lives of the people we serve and staff.”

Officials said under Adger’s leadership, SCDPPPS implemented specialized caseloads to provide agents with increased training for cases involving domestic violence, mental health, and sex offenders.

McMaster also announced the appointment of Melvin Warren as the acting director, who has served as SCDPPPS' Director of the Office of Professional Professional Responsibility since 2019.

Governor Henry McMaster appointed Melvin Warren as the acting director.
Governor Henry McMaster appointed Melvin Warren as the acting director.(Office of Governor Henry McMaster)

Prior to working at SCDPPPS, Warren served in the S.C. Highway Patrol for 34 years, reaching the rank of Major. 

According to Officials, Warren will serve in the position until the Governor appoints a new director. That director will then have to be confirmed by the state senate.

