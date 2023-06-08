Salvation Army collects school supplies for students across the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Salvation Army of the Midlands is asking for school donations ahead of the fall.

The Salvation army is taking applications next month to give school supplies for students across the Midlands.

Any leftover school supplies will go to other students in need or to replace older supplies.

Officials will collect anything from any elementary school supply list through the month of July.

