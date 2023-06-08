SkyView
Salvation Army collects school supplies for students across the Midlands

The Salvation army is taking applications next month to give school supplies for students...
The Salvation army is taking applications next month to give school supplies for students across the Midlands.(Pixabay)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Salvation Army of the Midlands is asking for school donations ahead of the fall.

The Salvation army is taking applications next month to give school supplies for students across the Midlands.

Any leftover school supplies will go to other students in need or to replace older supplies.

Officials will collect anything from any elementary school supply list through the month of July.

Click here to find the location closest to you.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

