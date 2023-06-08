Man charged in connection with fatal downtown Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reports a man has been arrested and charged in connection with a downtown Columbia shooting.

Officers say they have charged 29-year-old Johnny Darby, III after a Tuesday, June 6, shooting on the 1400 block of Assembly Street.

Darby allegedly shot and killed 42-year-old Leonard Colvin said Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford.

Darby is charged with weapons offenses including possession of a stolen handgun according to investigators and is being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

