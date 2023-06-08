Lexington County deputies investigate fatal shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) is investigating a fatal shooting.

Deputies said a woman was shot to death in front of a home in the 600 block of Pine Grove Road on Wednesday morning.

According to LCSD, a man was also shot and taken to the hospital where he continues to receive treatment.

A woman was shot to death in front of a home in the 600 block of Pine Grove Rd. A man was also shot. EMS transported him to the hospital where he continues to receive treatment.



Investigators believe this was an isolated incident between people who were connected in some way. — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) June 8, 2023

In a post on Twitter, LCSD wrote, “Investigators believe this was an isolated incident between people who were connected in some way.”

Meanwhile, LCSD told WIS they do not believe the man and woman were shooting at each other.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.