SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lexington County deputies investigate fatal shooting

Deputies said a woman was shot to death in front of a home in the 600 block of Pine Grove Road...
Deputies said a woman was shot to death in front of a home in the 600 block of Pine Grove Road on Wednesday morning.(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD) is investigating a fatal shooting.

Deputies said a woman was shot to death in front of a home in the 600 block of Pine Grove Road on Wednesday morning.

According to LCSD, a man was also shot and taken to the hospital where he continues to receive treatment.

In a post on Twitter, LCSD wrote, “Investigators believe this was an isolated incident between people who were connected in some way.”

Meanwhile, LCSD told WIS they do not believe the man and woman were shooting at each other.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Earlier this afternoon, the Columbia Police Department responded to the Walmart on Garner’s...
Body found inside a car at Columbia Walmart parking lot
The victim was identified after a downtown Columbia shooting.
Richland County Coroner identifies victim in deadly downtown Columbia shooting
Individuals are asked to avoid the area as law enforcement is currently investigating a fatal...
Columbia police investigate fatal downtown Columbia shooting
James Steele is charged with assault and battery and misconduct in office from an incident that...
Retired Camden police officer surrenders over assault and misconduct in office charges

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Earlier showers give way to late day sun for Thursday
J’Fon S’Mordrick Nike Richardson, 25, faces multiple charges including attempted murder and...
Sumter police looking for man in connection with attempted murder case
Attorney announces lawsuit against investment company for a Neighborhood association
National Best Friend Day